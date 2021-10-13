Mum of two Michaela Taylor said she would cut the dog's head off unless the woman complied with her demands, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Mehan Nassiri, prosecuting, said the woman has learning difficulties and had been to Leeds city centre to withdraw cash from her bank on April 20.

Michaela Taylor

She met her father in Leeds and they were returning to her home when Taylor confronted her.

Mr Nassiri said Taylor, 39, told the woman that she owed her £30.

The court heard the woman's father stood in Taylor's way as shen ran towards her

Mr Nassiri said Taylor told the woman: "I'm going to get the money, I want the money, I'm poorly.

"She has threatened to kill the dog and cut its head off. She claimed it (The £30) is from a loan."

Taylor, of Leasowe Avenue, Hunslet, Leeds, admitted attempted robbery.

She has 35 previous convictions for 86 offences including robbery, assault and damage

Kate Bissett, mitigating, said: "Heroin has been a feature of her life since she was 12 years old."

"It was extremely mean and unpleasant and there were some unpleasant threats to the dog.

"Mrs Taylor has sought support in respect of her drug abuse whilst in prison."

Judge Christopher Batty told Taylor: "You have a poor record. Drugs have been a big issue for you and the need for money to feed that addiction."

"I have no doubt that she is someone that you pursued because of her learning difficulties and I sentence you on that basis.

Judge Batty jailed Taylor for two years and made an indefinite restraining order banning her from going within 50 metres of the victim's home or from contacting her.