Man arrested after attempted burglary at Golden Lion pub in Beeston Road

Police were called to the pub at 4.12am on Tuesday, October 12.

A suspect has been detained at the scene by members of the public.

Officers arrested a man in his forties on suspicion of attempted burglary of the pub and of an adjoining business.

A man has been arrested following an attempted burglary at the Golden Lion pub in Beeston Road, Leeds. Photo: Google.

The man was taken to hospital.

He was then taken to custody.