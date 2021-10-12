Man arrested after attempted burglary at Golden Lion pub in Beeston Road

A man has been arrested following an attempted burglary at the Golden Lion pub in Beeston Road, Leeds.

By Rebecca Marano
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 3:18 pm

Police were called to the pub at 4.12am on Tuesday, October 12.

A suspect has been detained at the scene by members of the public.

Officers arrested a man in his forties on suspicion of attempted burglary of the pub and of an adjoining business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A man has been arrested following an attempted burglary at the Golden Lion pub in Beeston Road, Leeds. Photo: Google.

The man was taken to hospital.

He was then taken to custody.

Enquiries are ongoing.