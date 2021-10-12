Man arrested after attempted burglary at Golden Lion pub in Beeston Road
A man has been arrested following an attempted burglary at the Golden Lion pub in Beeston Road, Leeds.
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 3:18 pm
Police were called to the pub at 4.12am on Tuesday, October 12.
A suspect has been detained at the scene by members of the public.
Officers arrested a man in his forties on suspicion of attempted burglary of the pub and of an adjoining business.
The man was taken to hospital.
He was then taken to custody.
Enquiries are ongoing.