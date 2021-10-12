Tayab Ali was caught after police in an unmarked car spotted a stolen Nissan Micra on Spencer Place in Chapeltown, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Police followed the Micra on to Roundhay Road and Roseville Road where another unmarked police car helped box it in at traffic lights.

Roseville Road, Leeds Image: Google

The Micra driver tried to drive off and hit one of the police cars before the Micra was stopped during the incident at around 10pm on July 5 2019.

All four doors flew open and four men ran off.

Prosecutor, Tom Jackson, said Ali - who had been in passenger in the back of the car - was caught and arrested.

Ali, 19, had a large bag containing 23 smaller bags with a total of 21 grammes of cannabis with a street value of £230.

He also had a Nokia mobile and an iphone, a cannabis grinder and a hammer.

Mr Jackson said the phones showed evidence of drug dealing activity and Ali had been sending block texts to 75 contacts at once offering to sell cannabis.

Ali, of Seaforth Place, Leeds, admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

Robi Frieze, mitigating said Ali has a new job and has stopped mixing with people who he was associating with at the time of the offence.

Recorder David Gordon told Ali: "You said the bags of cannabis were for personal use, which was nonsense."

"You said the Nokia phone was messaging girls without your mother knowing about it

Recorder Gordon said: "You were 17 when this offence was committed. You are 19 now and you have managed to turn your life around."

Ali was handed an eight month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.

He must complete 15 rehabilitation activity days and do 200 hours unpaid work,

Recorder Gordon told Ali: "You have escaped by the skin of your teeth. You have come that close to going to prison. I'm giving you a chance, don't mess it up."