The Headrow: Multiple men hospitalised as police issue CCTV after brawl breaks out in Leeds city centre
Officers have issued fresh CCTV images of men they wish to speak to in connection with the incident, which occurred on The Headrow at around 2am on Saturday, February 22.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The incident involved several males who were seen punching and kicking each other, which resulted in some of them suffering injuries which required hospital treatment.”
If you can assist with identifying either of these males then please contact Leeds District CID on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13250102564.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.