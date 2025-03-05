The Headrow: Multiple men hospitalised as police issue CCTV after brawl breaks out in Leeds city centre

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 5th Mar 2025, 14:31 BST

Police are investigating after a brawl broke out in Leeds city centre.

Officers have issued fresh CCTV images of men they wish to speak to in connection with the incident, which occurred on The Headrow at around 2am on Saturday, February 22.

Officers have issued CCTV images of men they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.
Officers have issued CCTV images of men they wish to speak to in connection with the incident. | WYP

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The incident involved several males who were seen punching and kicking each other, which resulted in some of them suffering injuries which required hospital treatment.”

If you can assist with identifying either of these males then please contact Leeds District CID on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13250102564.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

