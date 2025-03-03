They are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

Members of the public are warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website.

Here are 15 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds this week.

1 . Theft from shop Photo LD9615 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds | WYP Photo Sales

2 . Interference with motor vehicle Photo LD9616 refers to an interference with a motor vehicle in Leeds city centre | WYP Photo Sales

3 . Theft from shop Photo LD9617 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP Photo Sales

4 . Theft from shop Photo LD9618 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP Photo Sales

5 . Theft from shop Photo LD9619 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP Photo Sales