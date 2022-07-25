Instagram thug broke Leeds woman's jaw

Christopher Lacriarde travelled from London to the woman’s house in Leeds, but it “turned sour” after he was forced to sleep on her sofa.

He punched her so hard it dislodged a tooth and fractured her jaw as her child watched on in tears, prosecutor David Ward told Leeds Crown Court.

The pair had met on the app and the woman had previously twice travelled to London to meet him without incident.

Lacriarde, a carpenter’s mate, had caught a coach to West Yorkshire on March 29, 2019.

The pair drank vodka and watched TV but the atmosphere changed when it was understood that Lacriarde was to sleep downstairs.

The woman got up at around 8am the next morning but no words were exchanged between the pair for another two hours, when an argument broke out and she told him to get out.

He then punched her to the left side of her face, but quickly apologised when she and her daughter began crying.

Lacriarde then warned her not to tell anyone saying the authorities would take her child from her. He then left in a taxi and she called the police.

After being arrested, he accepted there was an argument, but denied hitting her.

It was not until the day of his trial did he admit causing grievous bodily harm without intent.

The victim read out an impact statement to the court during his sentencing hearing, saying she not only still suffers physical pain three years on, but has psychological issues.

Lacriarde, age 42, now of Westerham Road, Keston, in Kent, has 10 convictions for 12 offences, including domestic battery in 2013.

Mitigating, Stephen Welford said: “Since then there’s been no contact and no offending.

"It was a momentary loss of temper for which he apologises. He is a different person now.”

Judge Neil Clark jailed him for 16 months and said: “You did this in front of her daughter and you tried to prevent her from leaving the property.

"She suffered significant injury.

"It was an unpleasant, albeit a brief attack that has lasting consequences.”