Teenagers could face trial next summer over murder of Saymore T Kwashira in Leeds flat
The 23-year-old was stabbed to death at a Leeds flat last month.
Two 17-year-olds, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged with his killing and appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court earlier this week.
One then appeared at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (December 4), with the second appearing this morning.
Both have been remanded into custody and are due to appear side-by-side for a plea and trial preparation hearing on January 2.
A trial date has been for June 23, should they plead not guilty.
Saymore T Kwashira, 23, was fatally stabbed at a ground-floor flat on Winrose Avenue in Belle Isle on November 12.
Initial information suggested the victim had been attacked by three males.
A scene remained in place at the address for several days with forensic examiners cordoning off areas of interest.
Officers carried out house-to-house enquiries in the area and asked people to check their CCTV or doorbell footage for anything that could be relevant.
There was also an increased police presence in the area to reassure members of the public.