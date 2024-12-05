Two teenagers will enter their pleas early next year after being charged with the murder of Saymore T Kwashira, and possibly face trial in the summer.

The 23-year-old was stabbed to death at a Leeds flat last month.

Two 17-year-olds, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged with his killing and appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court earlier this week.

Mr Kwashira died in a flat in Belle Isle lat month. Two teenagers have now been charged with his murder. (pics by National World / WYP) | National World / WYP

One then appeared at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (December 4), with the second appearing this morning.

Both have been remanded into custody and are due to appear side-by-side for a plea and trial preparation hearing on January 2.

A trial date has been for June 23, should they plead not guilty.

Initial information suggested the victim had been attacked by three males.

Officers carried out house-to-house enquiries in the area and asked people to check their CCTV or doorbell footage for anything that could be relevant.

There was also an increased police presence in the area to reassure members of the public.