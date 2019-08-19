Teenager burgled Leeds pensioner's home after she went into care

Have your say

A teenager who burgled the home of an elderly Leeds woman two weeks after she was went into care has escaped immediate custody.

Police caught 19-year-old Casy Foley red-handed as he fled from the pensioner's home in Gipton after being disturbed during the burglary, Leeds Cown Court heard.

Prosecutor, Anthony Moore said police went to the house after neighbours raised the alarm just before 9pm on July 26.

Officers heard noises from upstairs in the house and a window smashing.

Foley, who was bleeding and wearing just one shoe, ran off through through the back garden but was caught by police.

Foley had a torch and gloves with him when he was arrested and police found a set of mole grips and his other shoe in the house.

Another suspect who fled the scene was not traced.

Mr Moore said: "The householder had left the property approximately two weeks before. She had gone into care."

Judge Geofrey Marsdon QC said: "She was an elderly lady."

Mr Moore said that at around 2.30pm on June 19, Foley was seen getting into the driver's seat of a Vauxhall Astra after attempts were made to steal diesel from fuel pumps at a work yard on Sandleas Way in east Leeds.

Foley, of Glencoe Gardens, Kippax, admitted burglary, attempted theft of the fuel, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and having no insurance.

A probation officer told the court that Foley had failed to complete his education, cannot read or write and is easily led.

The court heard Foley, who has no previous convictions, lives with his mother, who is a long term Class A drug user.

Judge Marson sentenced Foley to 12 months detention in a young offender institution, suspended for two years.

Judge Marson told him: "Burgling someone's home when you are with somebody else and between you equipped with mole grips and a torch, almost always gets you locked up."

Judge Marson added: "I'm prepared to accept that you are immature and easily led."

Foley must do 150 hours unpaid work and complete 20 rehabilition requirement days.

His driving licence will be endorsed with 11 penalty points.