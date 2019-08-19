Leeds men arrested after chocolate is stolen from sleeping truck driver

Have your say

Two men from Leeds have been arrested after chocolate was stolen from a sleeping truck driver on a motorway.

It happened just after 2am on Monday August 19.

A HGV was parked on the M180 near Scawby in North Lincolnshire.

The driver of the truck was woken up by noises coming from his trailer and then saw a group of men loading the chocolate onto another truck.

The police arrived and chased after the men on foot before arresting two of them.

Two men are now in custody on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle.

Police are still looking for a third man in connection with the incident.

The chocolate, which was destined for delivery to a high street store, was returned.

Contact police on 101 with any information, quoting Log 52 of Monday August 19.