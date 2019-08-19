Masked men rob Leeds hotel with axe during wedding celebrations

Two masked men robbed a Leeds hotel with an axe during wedding celebrations.

It happened at about 10pm on Sunday, August 18 at the Britannia Hotel in Leeds Road, Bramhope.

The masked men entered with weapons that included an axe.

Two members of staff on the front desk were threatened.

The robbers then stole cash from a safe and fled the scene.

No one was injured.

Two men, aged 27 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

They remain in police custody.

Two men, aged 27 and 30, were later arrested on suspicion of robbery and are currently in custody.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “This was a very frightening experience for the members of staff involved those who witnessed it and we are carrying out extensive enquiries into the incident.

“A wedding celebration was taking place at the hotel at the time the robbery occurred and we believe there may be people who witnessed the incident who have not yet spoken to the police.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was there and saw any part of the incident, no matter how insignificant they think what they saw might be.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190422516.