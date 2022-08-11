Crack-addicted shop robber claimed pal borrowed his clothing

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jared Browne, 31, demanded cash from the till of the convenience store in Wakefield and when the assistant refused, he pushed her out of the way and stole bottles of vodka.

When police caught up with him he denied it was him on the CCTV saying a friend had borrowed his clothes, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Appearing in court via video link from HMP Leeds, he pleaded guilty to a charge of robbery, and assaulting a police officer.

Jarde Browne targrted the Sainsbury's store on Dewsbury Road.

Prosecutor Tayo Dasaolu said Browne walked into the store on Dewsbury Road on the evening of February 9, picked up a pack of beer and joined the queue to pay.

When he reached the counter, he quietly told the woman to open the till.

She refused, so Browne walked round to her, forcefully moved her and took bottles of vodka worth almost £47.

He then walked out leaving the assistant shaken and crying.

Browne, who works as a labourer, was picked up by police on Westgate in Wakefield city centre and was initially compliant.

But in the holding cell at the police station began spitting at police, so a spit hood was placed over his head. He also kicked out at an officer.

He gave no comments during interview, but made the bizarre claim that a friend had borrowed his clothing.

Browne, of Townley Road, Wakefield, has 19 convictions for 34 offences, including a robbery in 2009, and was jailed in December last year for breaching a community order.

He was on licence when he committed his latest robbery.

Mitigating, Michael Collins said: “He was indulging in crack cocaine at the time. It might explain why he committed this robbery.

"There was a minimal use of force, and no use of violence.”

Browne also read out a letter to the judge, and said: “I accept full responsibility for my actions. It was in the midst of a really bad addiction and it led to stupid and irresponsible behaviour.

"It was totally a different person to the person I am now.”

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar said: “You have a bad record for offending.

"This was a planned offence and you used force.”