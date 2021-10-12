Teen seriously injured in early hours stabbing outside Harehills shop - police launch appeal

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after the incident which took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning (October 12).

At 1.17am this morning, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending an address in Burmantofts where the victim had been found with a significant stab wound to the back.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A scene is currently in place at the shop and enquiries are ongoing to identify the suspects.

Enquiries established he had been attacked by a number of other youths inside the Premier convenience store at the junction of Harehills Lane and Coldcotes Avenue.

His injury is serious but is not considered life threatening, police confirmed.

Detectives are looking into whether the assault may be linked to an earlier incident at 11:26pm last night, where police received a report of a group fighting with knives in Harehills Lane, near to Lupton Avenue.

Officers attended and searched the area but the group had already dispersed.

Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team are increasing their patrols of the area to reassure residents and deter any further incidents, police said.

Anyone who witnessed any part of either incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210520571 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.