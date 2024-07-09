Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four teenagers have appeared in court following Sunday’s gun chase through Gipton, charged with attempted murder.

Reports emerged of youths chasing another along the street and into a convenience store, allegedly armed with machetes. Police later combed the area and found three machetes and a blank-firing gun that had been converted to fire modified ammunition.

Three youths aged 15, 16 and 17 appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ today, but cannot be named due to their age. A further suspect, 18-year-old Kamahl Johnson, of Grange Crescent, Chapeltown, also appeared alongside them.

Officers combing the area after reports of males chasing another armed with bladed weapons. (pic by National World) | National World

All four have also been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and affray. Johnson has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in relation to bleach, and the 15-year-old and 17-year-old have each been charged with possession of a bladed article in relation to machetes.

No pleas were entered during the short hearing and the case was moved to Leeds Crown Court where they will all appear on August 6. Johnson and the 16-year-old were remanded in custody, the remaining two were given conditional bail.

The police scene at Coldcotes Circus. | James Hardisty

Officers were deployed to the scene and established the four suspects had been seen chasing another male into a convenience store in Coldcotes Circus.

Three machetes were recovered in Brown Hill Terrace along with a handgun that appeared to be a blank-firing weapon that had been converted to fire modified ammunition.

Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident.

Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team have been made aware and are increasing their patrols of the area to reassure the community.