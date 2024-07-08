Coldcotes Circus Gipton: Four teenagers arrested in Leeds after boy chased with machetes and handgun
At 3.04pm yesterday (Sunday, July 7), police were called to reports of four youths seen running in Foundry Approach, Gipton, with two of them armed with machetes.
Officers were deployed to the scene and established the four suspects had been seen chasing another male into a convenience store in Coldcotes Circus.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers searched the area and subsequently detained four males in Brown Hill Terrace, Harehills. The four, aged 15, 16, 17 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon.
Three machetes were recovered in Brown Hill Terrace along with a handgun that appeared to be a blank-firing weapon that had been converted to fire modified ammunition.
“The males were further arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. All four remain in custody.”
No-one was injured during the incident and the youth being chased has been identified and spoken to by officers.
A scene remains in place around Coldcotes Circus and detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident.
Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team have been made aware and are increasing their patrols of the area to reassure the community.
Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13240366090 or online.