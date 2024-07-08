Coldcotes Circus Gipton: 13 photos as police spotted combing scene in Leeds after boy chased with machetes

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 8th Jul 2024, 14:29 BST

Police have been spotted combing a crime scene in Leeds after a boy was chased with machetes.

The incident, at Coldcotes Circus in Gipton, was reported shortly after 3pm yesterday (July 7). Officers were told that four youths had been seen running on Foundry Approach - and that two of them were armed with machetes.

When police were deployed, they established that four suspects had been seen chasing a male into a convenience stories at Coldcotes Circus. A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers searched the area and subsequently detained four males in Brown Hill Terrace, Harehills.”

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

They were aged 15, 16 17 and 18 - and all were arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon. Three machetes have since been recovered from Brown Hill Terrace along with a handgun that appeared to be a blank-firing weapon that had been converted to fire modified ammunition.

The suspects were further arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life - and all four remain in custody. Police have confirmed that no-one was injured during the incident and that the youth being chased has been identified.

A scene remains in place around Coldcotes Circus. Patrols have been stepped up and those with information has been urged to call 101, quoting crime reference 13240366090.

Police have been spotted combing a crime scene at Coldcotes Circus, after reports of four youths running in Gipton - two of them armed with machetes.

1. Gipton police incident

Police have been spotted combing a crime scene at Coldcotes Circus, after reports of four youths running in Gipton - two of them armed with machetes. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Officers were called to Foundry Approach shortly after 3pm yesterday (July 7).

2. Gipton police incident

Officers were called to Foundry Approach shortly after 3pm yesterday (July 7). | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Officers were deployed to the scene and established that four suspects were seen chasing another man into a convenience store.

3. Gipton police incident

Officers were deployed to the scene and established that four suspects were seen chasing another man into a convenience store. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Four men were subsequently detained at Brown Hill Terrace in Harehills.

4. Gipton police incident

Four men were subsequently detained at Brown Hill Terrace in Harehills. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
The men, who were arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon, were aged 15, 16, 17 and 18.

5. Gipton police incident

The men, who were arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon, were aged 15, 16, 17 and 18. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Police confirmed that three machetes were recovered in Brown Hill Terrace along with a handgun that appeared to be a blank-firing weapon that had been converted to fire modified ammunition.

6. Gipton police incident

Police confirmed that three machetes were recovered in Brown Hill Terrace along with a handgun that appeared to be a blank-firing weapon that had been converted to fire modified ammunition. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsPolice