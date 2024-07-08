The incident, at Coldcotes Circus in Gipton, was reported shortly after 3pm yesterday (July 7). Officers were told that four youths had been seen running on Foundry Approach - and that two of them were armed with machetes.
When police were deployed, they established that four suspects had been seen chasing a male into a convenience stories at Coldcotes Circus. A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers searched the area and subsequently detained four males in Brown Hill Terrace, Harehills.”
They were aged 15, 16 17 and 18 - and all were arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon. Three machetes have since been recovered from Brown Hill Terrace along with a handgun that appeared to be a blank-firing weapon that had been converted to fire modified ammunition.
The suspects were further arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life - and all four remain in custody. Police have confirmed that no-one was injured during the incident and that the youth being chased has been identified.
A scene remains in place around Coldcotes Circus. Patrols have been stepped up and those with information has been urged to call 101, quoting crime reference 13240366090.