Teen convict on the run from Wetherby Young Offender Institution
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of a man who has absconded from HMP YOI Wetherby.
Brandon Alderson, 18, left the young offender institution on Monday October 18 to carry out work in the community.
He made off in a black VW Golf which was found the following day near to Little Chilton Farm, Chilton Lane, Durham.
He is known to have links to the Durham, Middlesbrough and Darlington areas of North East England.
Police have been making enquiries to trace Alderson in the past two weeks but at this time he has not been located.
Anyone who has seen him or has information about his movements or whereabouts is asked to call West Yorkshire Police via 101 or use the 101 Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
If calling 101 from outside the West Yorkshire area, you will have the option to select West Yorkshire Police as the police force you would like to speak to.
