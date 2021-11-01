Drug dealing brothers jailed after police found cocaine, mixing agent and hydraulic press during searches at properties in Leeds
Two brothers have been locked up after police raided two homes in Leeds and found cocaine and a hydraulic drug press.
Officers also found a powder commonly used for mixing with cocaine as they arrested Matthew and Damien Bedford.
A judge who jailed the pair criticised West Yorkshire Police and the Crown Prosecution Service over the length of time it took the case to come before a court.
Phillip Standfast, prosecution, told Leeds Crown Court how the offending dated back to November 21, 2017.
Officers searched a house in Leeds and found a large amount of boric acid, electrical scales and mobile phones.
Matthew Bedford, 28, was arrested at the property.
The mobile phones contained messages referring to 'flake' - a term used for high-purity cocaine - and the use of a press.
Officers then went to a house on Clifton Grove, Harehills, where Damien Bedford, 32, was arrested.
A hydraulic press used for compressing and packaging drugs for onward sale was found.
Cocaine with a street value of just over £1,000 was found in the kitchen and cellar.
Both defendants refused to comment when interviewed.
Both men, of Amberton Garth, Gipton, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply.
Andrew Petterson, mitigating for Matthew Bedford, said the defendants had been involved in selling cocaine at street level.
He said: "It is unacceptable that it has taken four years for the case to come before the court.
"He must have known the day was coming when he was going to prison.
"He has had to live with that hanging over his head for four years."
Craig Sutcliffe, for Damien Bedford, said his client had not been in trouble since the offending and had been working hard to support his family.
Matthew Bedford was jailed for 30 months and Damien Bedford was jailed for 28 months.
Sentencing, Recorder Mark Giuliani told the defendant: "There has been a delay of four years. There is no real excuse and that is not your fault."