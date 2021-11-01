Leeds pensioner, 78, robbed in own home: Police release photos of suspect
Detectives investigating a violent robbery on an elderly man in his home in Leeds are appealing for information to trace a man wanted in connection with the incident.
Officers want to find 31-year-old Daniel Nicklin, also known as Danny Lee Cawley, after a 78-year-old man was assaulted and robbed in his home in Seacroft on May 26.
Daniel Nicklin has connections to Leeds, Hull and Blackpool.
Anyone with any information that could assist in tracing him is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13210261729 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
- A 47-year-old man from Harehills has previously been charged with robbery in relation to the incident.
He appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on August 9 and was remanded in custody pending a further hearing.
