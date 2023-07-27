Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Sweary Leeds defendant sent judge 'love letter' after telling him to 'get f****d' over remand decision

A judge received “what amounted to a love letter” from a defendant that had told him to “get f****d” at a previous hearing.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 27th Jul 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read

Steven Craig Calvert’s outburst came at a hearing earlier this month at Leeds Crown Court after pleading guilty to two counts of handling stolen goods.

The 51-year-old admitted to handling a Bomag asphalt roller worth £20,000 and a Mercedes Sprinter van worth £6,800, from August 2021.

Judge Christopher Batty deferred the sentence and ensured that Calvert be held on remand in prison.

Calvert is yet to be sentenced after pleading guilty to two charges of handling stolen goods. Photo: National WorldCalvert is yet to be sentenced after pleading guilty to two charges of handling stolen goods. Photo: National World
But Calvert, of East Park Mount, Burmantofts, was unhappy with the decision, and could be heard telling Judge Batty to “get f****d” before being led away.

Judge Batty told Calvert’s barrister, Edison Flint, that he expected an apology and at a follow up hearing today (Thursday) he said: “I received what amounts to a love letter from the defendant this morning expressing his regret at his outburst.”

Calvert’s sentencing was fixed for August 25.