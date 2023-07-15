Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Sweary Leeds defendant tells judge to 'get f****d' over remand decision

An angry defendant told a Leeds judge to “get f****d” after he told him he would be locked up.
By Nick Frame
Published 15th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

Steven Craig Calvert appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week to be sentenced for two counts of handling stolen goods. Pleading guilty, the 51-year-old admitted to being involved in handling a Bomag asphalt roller worth £20,000 and a Mercedes Sprinter van worth £6,800, from August 2021.

Judge Christopher Batty said he was not satisfied by the limited information available about the case, would defer sentence until July 24 and that Calvert must be held on remand.

But Calvert, of East Park Mount, Burmantofts, was unhappy with the decision, and could be heard remonstrating from the dock before telling Judge Batty to “get f****d” before being led away.

Calvert could face contempt of court for his outburst at Leeds Crown Court. (pic by National World)Calvert could face contempt of court for his outburst at Leeds Crown Court. (pic by National World)
Judge Batty told Calvert’s barrister, Edison Flint, that he will expect an apology from the defendant during his next appearance or face a charge of contempt of court, which could result in up to two years’ jail.