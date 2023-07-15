Steven Craig Calvert appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week to be sentenced for two counts of handling stolen goods. Pleading guilty, the 51-year-old admitted to being involved in handling a Bomag asphalt roller worth £20,000 and a Mercedes Sprinter van worth £6,800, from August 2021.

Judge Christopher Batty said he was not satisfied by the limited information available about the case, would defer sentence until July 24 and that Calvert must be held on remand.

But Calvert, of East Park Mount, Burmantofts, was unhappy with the decision, and could be heard remonstrating from the dock before telling Judge Batty to “get f****d” before being led away.

Calvert could face contempt of court for his outburst at Leeds Crown Court. (pic by National World)