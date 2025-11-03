One man has been taken to hospital following a robbery after at a jewellery shop in Leeds.

At 1.19pm today (Monday, November 3), police received a report of a robbery at Saleem Jewellers on Roundhay Road, Harehills.

Police have responded to reports of a robbery at Saleem Jewellers on Roundhay Road, Harehills. | Google/NW

Emergency services raced to the scene and found that the suspects had left in a vehicle.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “One man was found to have suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.”

Enquiries are understood to be continuing at the scene.

A closure, on the inside lane of the outbound A58 Roundhay Road in Harehills, by the junction with Harehills Road, has now reopened to traffic.