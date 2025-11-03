One in hospital as suspects flee scene of robbery at Saleem Jewellers, Roundhay Road
At 1.19pm today (Monday, November 3), police received a report of a robbery at Saleem Jewellers on Roundhay Road, Harehills.
Emergency services raced to the scene and found that the suspects had left in a vehicle.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “One man was found to have suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.”
Enquiries are understood to be continuing at the scene.
A closure, on the inside lane of the outbound A58 Roundhay Road in Harehills, by the junction with Harehills Road, has now reopened to traffic.