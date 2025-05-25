West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every robbery offence in Leeds from April last year until March 2025.

There were 1,650 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most robberies, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . City centre Leeds city centre recorded 375 robberies between April 2024 and March 2025

2 . Woodhouse and Little London Woodhouse and Little London recorded the second most robberies, with 58 reported to police between April 2024 and March 2025

3 . University & Little Woodhouse The median house price in University & Little Woodhouse in the year ending in March 2023 was £152,250, making it the 13th cheapest place to live in Leeds

4 . Beeston Hill and Hunslet Moor Beeston Hill and Hunslet Moor recorded 49 robberies between April 2024 and March 2025

5 . Armley and New Wortley Armley and New Wortley recorded 46 robbery offences between April 2024 and March 2025