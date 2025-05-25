The 13 Leeds neighbourhoods to record the most robberies according to West Yorkshire Police figures

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 25th May 2025, 11:30 BST

The areas of Leeds that have seen the most robberies in the last 12 months have been named.

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every robbery offence in Leeds from April last year until March 2025.

There were 1,650 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most robberies, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds city centre recorded 375 robberies between April 2024 and March 2025

1. City centre

Leeds city centre recorded 375 robberies between April 2024 and March 2025 | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Woodhouse and Little London recorded the second most robberies, with 58 reported to police between April 2024 and March 2025

2. Woodhouse and Little London

Woodhouse and Little London recorded the second most robberies, with 58 reported to police between April 2024 and March 2025 | National World

The median house price in University & Little Woodhouse in the year ending in March 2023 was £152,250, making it the 13th cheapest place to live in Leeds

3. University & Little Woodhouse

The median house price in University & Little Woodhouse in the year ending in March 2023 was £152,250, making it the 13th cheapest place to live in Leeds | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

Beeston Hill and Hunslet Moor recorded 49 robberies between April 2024 and March 2025

4. Beeston Hill and Hunslet Moor

Beeston Hill and Hunslet Moor recorded 49 robberies between April 2024 and March 2025 | Tony Johnson

Armley and New Wortley recorded 46 robbery offences between April 2024 and March 2025

5. Armley and New Wortley

Armley and New Wortley recorded 46 robbery offences between April 2024 and March 2025 | Bruce Rollinson

Cross Flats Park & Garnets recorded 46 robberies between April 2024 and March 2025

6. Cross Flats Park and Garnets

Cross Flats Park & Garnets recorded 46 robberies between April 2024 and March 2025 | National World

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police
