Stolen MG Midget classic car recovered by police in Leeds

A stolen classic car has been recovered by police in Leeds - much to the delight of it's owners.

West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit tweeted yesterday that the green MG Midget car had been stolen in Leeds.

The rare car, made in 1978, was recovered by officers just 35 minutes after it was stolen.

It was returned to the 'very happy' owners.

The MG Midget is a small two-seater sports car that was only produced from 1961 to 1980.

WYP Roads Policing Unit tweeted: "Stolen classic MG Midget recovered within 35minutes of being stolen in Leeds.

"Some very happy owners. Vehicle recovered. #Made1978"

