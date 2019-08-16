Profile of a killer: How student came to Leeds seeking political asylum but became savage murderer

A murderer who killed a woman in a frenzied knife attack when she refused to have sex with him was living in Leeds after fleeing political persecution in Sudan.

Details of Karar Ali Karar's past were revealed as he was given a life sentence for murdering 21-year-old Jodi Miller in an "explosive" drug fuelled rage.

A judge described how Karar's motivation for the killing was to "teach her lesson" for refusing to have sex with him.

Jodi Miller

Karar, a Sudanese national, stabbed Jodi Miller 15 times to the head and body after arming himself with a kitchen knife.

Miss Miller tried to flee the basement flat on Milan Road, Harehills, as she was attacked on February 25 this year.

Karar tripped her up as she tried to escape then continued to stab her.

At one stage he stopped the attack, kicked her and called her a prostitute.

Leeds Crown Court

Earlier in the day Karar had offered Miss Miller money for sex but she refused.

He was given a life sentence and told he must serve a minimum of 25 years in prison.

Despite the brutality of the attack, Karar had no previous convictions.

His barrister, Simon Kealey, QC, told the court the defendant came to the UK four years ago seeking asylum.

Karar's date of birth is unclear. He told his legal team he was born in 1988, making him 30 or 31 years old.

The barrister described how Karar had been jailed for two years in his home country after being arrested for attending a "peaceful demonstration".

Mr Kealey said: "During that time he sustained injuries and it led to him fleeing the country."

Karar initially moved to Newcastle where he studied at college for six months.

Mr Kealey added: "He remained isolated from his family and community. The entirety of his family, apart from his brother in the USA, remain in Sudan.

"He has relied on people in the Sudanese community for friendship while here.

"He came to Leeds and he simply fell in with the wrong crowd while he was in Leeds.

"He took to taking drugs and alcohol."

The barrister said Karar had a history of mental health problems since childhood.

While being held on remand in Armley jail he has been detained on the hospital wing under the care of the prison psychiatrist.

After the killing, Karar claimed his "mental state was not right" when he killed Miss Miller.

Prosecutor Jason Pitter, QC, told the court that there was no medical evidence to "provide realistic mitigation."

After the case, Detective Inspector Victoria Glover of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "We welcome the sentencing of Karar for what was an horrific assault on a defenceless victim.

"Her only provocation to him was to reject his unwanted sexual advances and for that she was subjected to a savage level of violence which tragically resulted in her losing her life.

"Karar is clearly an extremely dangerous man and we hope that seeing him convicted and behind bars may bring a measure of comfort to Jodi's loved ones.

"We are thankful they have been spared the ordeal of a trial, and wish to commend their bravery through what has been a hugely traumatic time."