Stolen farm vehicles found in Seacroft after tip off

Farm vehicles which were stolen from the Manston area of Leeds have been found in Seacroft after a tip off.

The burglary took place on a farm in Manston on Monday, July 8 and two Polaris Ranger agricultural vehicles were stolen.

Two Polaris Ranger vehicles were stolen. Photo provided by WYP Wildlife & Rural Crime Unit.

West Yorkshire Police Wildlife and Crime unit shared an email for information on the whereabouts.

Four days later, on Friday, July 12, neighbourhood policing officers from the Leeds East team received community intelligence about where the stolen vehicles were located.

PC Kinnon, PC Johnson and PC Bolland went to the location in Seacroft and found the Polaris Rangers.

They then seized the vehicles to be returned to the rightful owner.

The investigation remains on-going.

Officers took to Facebook to share their thanks for the community intelligence.

In a statement shared posted at 5.45pm, the unit said: "On the 8th July 2019 a Burglary took place on a Farm in the Manston area of Leeds where Agricultural Farm Vehicles were stolen.

"The Local Neighbourhood Policing Team Officers received Community Intelligence today of a potential location of where the stolen vehicles were possibly located.

"Reacting quickly PC’s KINNON from Outer East NPT and PC’s JOHNSON and BOLLAND from the Inner East NPT Teams attended a location in the Seacroft area of Leeds and recovered the stolen vehicles.

"The investigation is on-going at this time and the Agricultural Vehicles will be returned to their rightful owner.

"We appreciate all the Community Intelligence that we receive and will act accordingly on information received to provide safer communities for all whilst bringing Offenders to justice.

"Another example of recent work where Community Intelligence has really assisted in the Detection and Prevention of Crime. Thank you."

