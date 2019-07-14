Police release more information on Stanningley Road crash which killed 30-year-old man

Police have released more information about a crash which killed a man on Stanningley Road as they appeal for dashcam footage.

The 30-year-old man was struck by a car as he walked on Stanningley Road at its junction with Armley Grange Drive at about 11pm on Saturday, July 13.

More information has been released about a crash which killed a 30-year-old man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car, a blue Skoda Fabia, had been travelling away from Leeds towards the Stanningley bypass when it happened.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time with dashcam footage.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting log 2189 of Saturday, July 13.