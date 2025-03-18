A man is wanted in connection with an attack on a vehicle in Leeds.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information to help locate Steven Burke, 44, from Stanks, with connections to Seacroft in Leeds.

Burke is wanted in connection with an incident where a number of people stopped a vehicle and then used machetes and hammers to cause damage to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Burke, 44, is wanted by police in connection with an attack on a vehicle in Leeds late last year. | WYP

The incident happened on Amberton Lane in Gipton, Leeds, on the evening of October 3 last year.

West Yorkshire Police are asking anyone who may have seen Burke or knows of his whereabouts to contact them by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13240539025.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.