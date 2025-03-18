Steven Burke: Man wanted over violent machete and hammer attack on car in Leeds

Published 18th Mar 2025

A man is wanted in connection with an attack on a vehicle in Leeds.

Police are appealing for information to help locate Steven Burke, 44, from Stanks, with connections to Seacroft in Leeds.

Burke is wanted in connection with an incident where a number of people stopped a vehicle and then used machetes and hammers to cause damage to it.

Steven Burke, 44, is wanted by police in connection with an attack on a vehicle in Leeds late last year.placeholder image
Steven Burke, 44, is wanted by police in connection with an attack on a vehicle in Leeds late last year. | WYP

The incident happened on Amberton Lane in Gipton, Leeds, on the evening of October 3 last year.

West Yorkshire Police are asking anyone who may have seen Burke or knows of his whereabouts to contact them by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13240539025.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.

