Swinnow Lane Leeds: Co-op staff threatened with machete during armed robbery as police issue CCTV appeal
Detectives investigating the armed robbery have released CCTV images of the suspect.
The incident took place at the Co-op store on Swinnow Lane, Bramley, at 8.50pm on Sunday, January 12.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The suspect, who is understood to be male, entered the store armed with a machete and threatened staff before leaving with money from the till.
“Enquiries have been conducted into this offence and the below CCTV images have been identified which show the suspect. He has his face covered but officers are hoping someone may recognise him from his clothing.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online via the 101LiveChat quoting reference 13250019491.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.