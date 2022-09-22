News you can trust since 1890
Stephen Kershaw death: Two charged over murder of missing Bradford man

Detectives investigating the death of Stephen Kershaw in Bradford have charged two people with his murder.

By Alex Grant
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 5:00 pm
Updated Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 6:05 pm

Stephen Kershaw was reported missing on September 13, his body was found in a property on Shetcliffe Lane on Friday night (September 16).

Ian Mitchell, 34 and Sarah Pearson, 22 both of Shetcliffe Lane have been charged with his murder and fraud and have been remanded into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing today by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team. Picture: Google

Both will appear at Bradford Magistrates Court tomorrow (Friday, September 23).

The investigation remains ongoing today by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.