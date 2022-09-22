Stephen Kershaw death: Two charged over murder of missing Bradford man
Detectives investigating the death of Stephen Kershaw in Bradford have charged two people with his murder.
Stephen Kershaw was reported missing on September 13, his body was found in a property on Shetcliffe Lane on Friday night (September 16).
Ian Mitchell, 34 and Sarah Pearson, 22 both of Shetcliffe Lane have been charged with his murder and fraud and have been remanded into custody.
Both will appear at Bradford Magistrates Court tomorrow (Friday, September 23).
The investigation remains ongoing today by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.