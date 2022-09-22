Pictures show shocking haul of drugs worth 20 million pounds seized by police in Beeston house raid
A police raid at a house in Leeds has uncovered £20m worth of Class A drugs.
The raid was conducted by officers of the Yorkshire & Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit.
A police statement confirmed: “Two people have been charged after Class A drugs worth £20m were recovered from a property in Leeds.
Officers executed a warrant at an address on Flaxton Street, Beeston, last week."
Two more people have been arrested in relation with the incident and released under further investigation. Enquiries continue.