Pictures show shocking haul of drugs worth 20 million pounds seized by police in Beeston house raid

A police raid at a house in Leeds has uncovered £20m worth of Class A drugs.

By Alex Grant
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 3:40 pm
The raid was conducted by officers of the Yorkshire & Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit.

A police statement confirmed: “Two people have been charged after Class A drugs worth £20m were recovered from a property in Leeds.

Images of the class A drugs seized by police following the raid in Beeston. Picture: Yorkshire & Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit

Officers executed a warrant at an address on Flaxton Street, Beeston, last week."

Two more people have been arrested in relation with the incident and released under further investigation. Enquiries continue.