A murder investigation was launched on Friday after the woman, now named by police as 35-year-old Kirstie Ellis, was discovered dead at a house on Stanhall Mews, Stanningley by police officers who responded to concerns for her safety.

A man and a woman, both 35, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody to be quizzed by detectives from West Yorkshire Police's homicide team.

Det Ch Insp Marc Bowes, senior investigating officer at West Yorkshire Police, said: “This is a tragic case and my thoughts are with Kirstie’s family at this time.

The family have released a picture of 35-year-old Kirstie Ellis

‘Our early investigations show that Kirstie’s body had been in the property a number of weeks.

“A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of her death and specialist officers are offering support to her family.

“We are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen Kirstie or saw anything suspicious around Stanhall Mews, from mid January 2022 onwards, no matter how small they feel it might be, to come forward and help us with our enquiry.

The scene on Stanhall Mews where the body of Kirstie Ellis, 35, was found on Friday.

“Piecing together the movements of Kirsty will greatly assist our investigation.

“We are particularly keen to hear from people who visited the Catalina garage on Bradford Road around this time and might have also seen or heard something that could help us.

“A scene remains in place at the property and also at Cumberland Road and Beancroft Road in Castleford.

“Our Neighbourhood officers are conducting additional patrols to provide reassurance to the local community.”

The family of Kirstie also released a statement which said: “‘Our lives have been left shattered and turned upside down with the news that no parent wants to hear, that our gorgeous daughter is no longer with us.

‘Kirstie Anne Ellis had a beautiful soul, a lover of music, socialising and having fun, her whole family is heartbroken over the loss of such an amazing woman.

“Kirstie had many friends and family who loved her and she will be missed so dearly.

“We would echo the police’s appeal and ask that if anyone has any information no matter how small to come forward and help the investigation.

“We would like to thank the community and the media for their support during this difficult time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting crime reference 13220161440.