Where was the woman's body found?

Stanningley Murder: Everything we know so far as two people in custody

The woman’s body was discovered inside a property in Stanhall Mews in Stanningley.

When was the woman's body found?

Police received a concern for safety report at 2.49pm on Friday March 25.

Has there been any arrests at this stage?

A man and a woman, both 35, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

Are police still at the scene?

The investigation is being led by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team. On Saturday morning, two police vans, two officers and a CSI unit were at the scene.

What are police doing next?

Local officers are conducting additional patrols of the area to provide reassurance to communities.

What should I do if I have any information?

Anyone with information that is likely to assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 1025 of 25 March.