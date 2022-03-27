New plans to convert offices to apartments in Pudsey with views of park

The offices are situated in Park Square House near the former library in central Pudsey.

Owner Mr Wilkinson has desires to change the current setup into two-bedroom flats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The offices are situated in Park Square House near the former library in central Pudsey. pic: Google

Chadwick Solicitors - which have previously used one of the offices - has recently downsized and moved location due to the impact of the Covid pandemic.

Within submissions, Mr Wilkinson said it would be difficult to find other businesses to fill the space.

The site is within the Pudsey conservation area.

Each of the flats would have its own parking space.

Cladding would also be installed to the exterior of the building.

There are also plans to install a lift in the future "if necessary".

Anyone can submit their comments until April 26, 2022.