Kirstie, who was 35-years-old, was found dead at the address in Stanhall Mews on Friday, March 25.

Police said her body had been in the property a number of weeks.

A man and a woman, both 35, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police are continuing to investigate after the body of Kirstie Ellis was found at a house in Stanningley, Leeds.

They remain in custody.

Kirstie's family have said their lives have been "shattered".

Paying tribute to their daughter, the family said: "Our lives have been left shattered and turned upside down with the news that no parent wants to hear, that our gorgeous daughter is no longer with us.

"Kirstie Anne Ellis had a beautiful soul, a lover of music, socialising and having fun, her whole family is heartbroken over the loss of such an amazing woman.

"Kirstie had many friends and family who loved her and she will be missed so dearly."

Senior Investigating Officer at West Yorkshire Police, Detective Chief Inspector Marc Bowes, urged anyone with information to come forward.

He added that a police cordon will remain in place at Stanhall Mews, as well as in Cumberland Road and Beancroft Road in Castleford.

Detective Chief Inspector Marc Bowes said: "This is a tragic case and my thoughts are with Kirstie’s family at this time.

"Our early investigations show that Kirstie’s body had been in the property a number of weeks.

"A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of her death and specialist officers are offering support to her family.

"We are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen Kirstie or saw anything suspicious around Stanhall Mews, from mid January 2022 onwards, no matter how small they feel it might be, to come forward and help us with our enquiry. Piecing together the movements of Kirstie will greatly assist our investigation.

"We are particularly keen to hear from people who visited the Catalina garage on Bradford Road around this time and might have also seen or heard something that could help us.

"Our Neighbourhood officers are conducting additional patrols to provide reassurance to the local community."