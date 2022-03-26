Leeds murder: Investigation launched after woman's body found at Stanningley house - two arrests
Police have launched a murder investigation after the body of a woman was found at an address in Leeds.
The woman’s body was discovered inside a property in Stanhall Mews, off Bradford Road in Stanningley, after police received a concern for safety report at 2.49pm yesterday (Friday).
A man and a woman, both 35, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.
West Yorkshire Police said: "A scene remains on at the address as enquiries into the woman’s death continue. These are being led by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.
Local officers are conducting additional patrols of the area to provide reassurance to communities.
Anyone with information that is likely to assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 1025 of 25 March."