'Gun-fire' investigation as reports of 'loud bang' heard on Leeds street
Officers were called at around 10.50pm on Thursday, July 18 to Stainbeck Road, Meanwood, at the junction with Stainbeck Avenue.
Reports were made that a fight was happening at the location and that the loud sound was heard in the distance.
There have been no reports of any injuries. A scene is currently in place while forensic examination takes place to establish the details. Enquiries are ongoing by Leeds CID.
Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area on Thursday evening is asked to contact police via 101 or the Live Chat options at quoting crime reference 13240389451
Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111