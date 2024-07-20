'Gun-fire' investigation as reports of 'loud bang' heard on Leeds street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating a “potential firearms discharge” after a loud bang was heard on a Leeds street.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called at around 10.50pm on Thursday, July 18 to Stainbeck Road, Meanwood, at the junction with Stainbeck Avenue.

Reports were made that a fight was happening at the location and that the loud sound was heard in the distance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been no reports of any injuries. A scene is currently in place while forensic examination takes place to establish the details. Enquiries are ongoing by Leeds CID.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area on Thursday evening is asked to contact police via 101 or the Live Chat options at quoting crime reference 13240389451

Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111