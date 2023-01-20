St James' Hospital Leeds police incident: What areas of the hospital are open to patients and visitors
A map setting out how to access wards at St James’ University Hospital in Leeds has been published as a police incident involving a ‘suspicious package’ continues.
Patients are being asked to turn up for appointments as normal unless they are contacted by staff at Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust, but access for some visitors is being restricted
Army bomb disposal experts are on site and a police cordon remains in place as investigations continue. West Yorkshire Police earlier confirmed that emergency services were dealing with a suspicious package incident outside the Gledhow Wing of the hospital in Beckett Street.
The force said a cordon had been put in place as a precautionary measure for public safety while officers liaised with Army specialists called in to make an assessment in line with normal procedures. Members of the public have been asked to avoid the entrance to the Gledhow Wing at this time.
Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust has also issued a statement with advice for patients, saying they should still attend their appointments unless they are told otherwise.
Visiting for patients in Gledhow Wing and Lincoln Wing has been suspended but the hospital’s A&E department remains open.
Anyone visiting the site is advised to avoid entrance to the Gledhow Wing, with access available through Alma Street (Bexley entrance) or Gledhow Road.