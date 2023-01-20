St James's Hospital Leeds police incident: Man re-arrested over suspected terror offence following bomb scare
A man has been re-arrested on on suspicion of a terror offence after he was allegedly seen with a suspected firearm and a suspicious package at St James’s Hospital.
Army bomb disposal experts and emergency services were at the scene yesterday after a suspicious package was found outside the Gledhow wing. A man was initially arrested on suspicion of firearms and explosives offences, but police later said he was re-arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.
Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates.
St James’ Hospital Leeds: ‘Suspicious package’ reports as police set up cordon
Key Events
Superintendent Dan Wood of Leeds District has said: “This incident was brought to a safe conclusion by the work of the emergency services, and a man has been arrested in connection with it and remains in custody. “We are continuing to liaise with our counter terrorism colleagues as they progress their investigation. “We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable public concern and we are linking with our partner agencies and key community representatives to reassure them and keep them informed.”
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a terror offence after he was allegedly seen with a suspected firearm and a suspicious package at St James’s Hospital.
The man was initially arrested on suspicion of firearms and explosives offences, but police later said he was re-arrested on Friday evening under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.
Words: Helen William, PA
The medical director at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has confirmed the “critical incident” at St James’s Hospital has been stood down - although police remain on site to continue the investigation.
Steve Bush said the emergency patient helpline has now been closed and visiting has resumed as normal across Gledhow wing and Lincoln wing. It comes as counter-terrorism police confimed a 27-year-old Leeds man has been arrested, after he was found in possession of a suspected firearm and a suspicious device in the hospital grounds in the early hours of this morning.
Mr Bush said: “We’d like to thank our patients and the public for their patience and understanding during this matter. We want to wholeheartedly thank our staff and the Emergency Services for their dedication and commitment to ensure we have been able to keep everyone safe.
“Patients who were evacuated are being moved back to their wards. It may be some time before we are back to business as usual in these areas, so please bear with us.
“Unfortunately some patient appointments were cancelled as a result of today’s incident and we would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused - these will be rearranged as soon as possible.
“A cordon remains in place outside Gledhow wing whilst the police investigation continues, but has now been reduced to allow greater access to the hospital. The front entrance to Gledhow wing will remain closed for the rest of the day so please continue to use alternative entrances through Alma Street (Bexley wing entrance) or Gledhow Road.”
A recovery truck is pictured leaving St James’s Hospital, as police confirm the incident has been brought to a “safe conclusion”. Police cordons remain in place, although they have been reduced.
Police have arrested a 27-year-old man after he was allegedly seen with a firearm and a suspicious device at St James’s Hospital in Leeds.
A full statement has now been released by counter terrorism police, after Army bomb disposal experts were called out to the hospital in the early hours of this morning, following reports of a suspicious package. West Yorkshire Police have urged people to avoid the entrance to the Gledhow Wing and some wards were evacuated.
Superintendent Dan Wood, of Leeds District, said that the incident had been brought to a “safe conclusion”.
Our reporter Tom Coates has been told by police officers that the Army bomb disposal unit has now left the site.
The cordons remain in place for now.
A patient who has been for an appointment at the Bexley Wing today said: “It is concerning. You don’t expect it on your doorstep.” There was no disruption to her appointment but there are still cordons in place outside the Gledhow Wing.
Another man was visiting the hospital at 4.45am when police arrived. Speaking to our reporter Tom Coates near the Gledhow Wing, the man said: “I came here at about 4:45am to pick somebody up. As I was reversing to come out of the car park, police turned up and blocked the exit. They told me to get out of my car and leave the area.”
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has released a map showing which areas of the hospital are open to patients and visitors. Patients are being asked to turn up for appointments as normal unless they are contacted by staff.
Our reporter at the scene, Tom Coates, said: “There is nothing visibly going on at the moment and the cordons are still in place. The surrounding area is pretty quiet, although there has been a steady stream of people walking in and out of the Lincoln Wing, which is located near the Gledhow Wing cordons.”
Our reporter Tom Coates says police officers have just moved a section of the cordon near the Gledhow Wing and Lincoln Wing, taking it closer towards the building. They’ve now been on site for at least five hours following the reports of a ‘suspicious package’ having been found outside the Gledhow Wing earlier this morning.
Firefighters and Army bomb disposal experts are also involved in the response. Meanwhile, Counter Terrorism Policing North East has made an arrest in connection with the incident. It’s not clear where that arrest was made at this stage.
Our reporter Tom Coates is outside St James’s Hospital, where a police cordon remains in place. An officer in a forensic suit appears to be investigating the boot of a vehicle, near to the hospital’s Wellcome Trust Brenner Building.