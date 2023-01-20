The medical director at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has confirmed the “critical incident” at St James’s Hospital has been stood down - although police remain on site to continue the investigation.

Steve Bush said the emergency patient helpline has now been closed and visiting has resumed as normal across Gledhow wing and Lincoln wing. It comes as counter-terrorism police confimed a 27-year-old Leeds man has been arrested, after he was found in possession of a suspected firearm and a suspicious device in the hospital grounds in the early hours of this morning.

Mr Bush said: “We’d like to thank our patients and the public for their patience and understanding during this matter. We want to wholeheartedly thank our staff and the Emergency Services for their dedication and commitment to ensure we have been able to keep everyone safe.

“Patients who were evacuated are being moved back to their wards. It may be some time before we are back to business as usual in these areas, so please bear with us.

“Unfortunately some patient appointments were cancelled as a result of today’s incident and we would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused - these will be rearranged as soon as possible.