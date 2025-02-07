Woman driving VW Golf admits mowing down and killing pedestrian near Leeds bus stop

A woman who mowed down a pedestrian near a bus stop in Leeds has admitted causing her death and seriously injuring a second.

Romeesa Ahmed was behind the wheel of VW Golf that smashed into 28-year-old Athira Anilkumar Laly Kumari in Armley in February 2023.

Ahmed, 27, appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning where she admitted causing death by dangerous driving and a second charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Ahemd admitted killing Athira Anilkumar Laly Kumari (pictured inset) in a VW Golf in Armley. | WYP / National World

The case was adjourned for reports and Ahmed, of Princeville Street, Girlington, Bradford, will be sentenced on April 25.

She was given bail but warned by Judge Neil Clark that she can expect a custodial sentence given the seriousness of the offences.

Miss Kumari was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at the junction of Stanningley Road and Cockshott Lane just before 8.30am on February 22, 2023.

She as one of two pedestrians struck by the black Golf driven by Ahmed. The second, a man in his forties, was taken to hospital. There was also damage caused to the bus stop.

Ahmed was arrested and later bailed, but was not charged until earlier this year, almost two years after the fatal crash.