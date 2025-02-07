Woman driving VW Golf admits mowing down and killing pedestrian near Leeds bus stop

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 7th Feb 2025, 11:24 BST
A woman who mowed down a pedestrian near a bus stop in Leeds has admitted causing her death and seriously injuring a second.

Romeesa Ahmed was behind the wheel of VW Golf that smashed into 28-year-old Athira Anilkumar Laly Kumari in Armley in February 2023.

Most Popular

Ahmed, 27, appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning where she admitted causing death by dangerous driving and a second charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Ahemd admitted killing Athira Anilkumar Laly Kumari (pictured inset) in a VW Golf in Armley.placeholder image
Ahemd admitted killing Athira Anilkumar Laly Kumari (pictured inset) in a VW Golf in Armley. | WYP / National World

The case was adjourned for reports and Ahmed, of Princeville Street, Girlington, Bradford, will be sentenced on April 25.

She was given bail but warned by Judge Neil Clark that she can expect a custodial sentence given the seriousness of the offences.

Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox

Miss Kumari was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at the junction of Stanningley Road and Cockshott Lane just before 8.30am on February 22, 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She as one of two pedestrians struck by the black Golf driven by Ahmed. The second, a man in his forties, was taken to hospital. There was also damage caused to the bus stop.

Ahmed was arrested and later bailed, but was not charged until earlier this year, almost two years after the fatal crash.

Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice