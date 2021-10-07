Speeding BMW driver killed Leeds man four months after admitting 101mph offence, Leeds Crown Court told

Dawood Kasuji

A Leeds Crown Court judge jailed Dawood Kasuji for six years today (Oct 7) after a jury convicted him of causing Stephen Linley's death by dangerous driving.

Kasuji had been undertaking cars and "showing off" shortly before he struck Mr Linley on Black Bull Street near the junction with Armouries Way just after 9.30pm on October 12 2018, the court was told.

Mr Linley's fiancee Charlotte wrote in a victim impact statement read to the court: "Instead of planning for our wedding I had to plan for Steve's funeral."

On April 15 2017 Kasuji was caught driving at 101mph on the M62.

He admitted that speeding offence on June 17 2018 and was given six penalty points on his driving licence.

Kasuji, 28, had two friends as passengers in the BMW 3 series he was driving on October 12 2018.

Mr Linley, a recruitment consultant, had been for after work drinks with colleagues.

The jury heard cameras captured Kasuji's BMW near Leeds Playhouse as he undertook cars and quickly switched lanes.

Judge Neil Clark said Kasuji passed under a viaduct before again undertaking other vehicles at "relatively high speed."

Judge Clark told Kasuji: "It is clear to me that you were driving that car in a way I would describe as either aggressive or showing off.

"We have heard from witnesses who remarked as it happened as 'stupidity'"

Judge Clark said Mr Linley was on the pedestrian crossing when it was "not green in his favour."

He told Kasuji: "You struck him at some speed. He was thrown some 25 yards or so and sadly he died as a result of the injuries."

Kasuji, of Park Close, Batley, denied causing death by dangerous driving but was convicted after a trial in August.

Judge Clark jailed Kasuji for six years and banned him from driving for six years.

Daniel Cordey, prosecuting, read victim impact statements from Mr Linley's fiancee and mother.

His mother wrote: "He was so full of life, it's hard to believe he isn't with us anymore."

Rick Holland, mitigating, said: "As far as he is concerned, what has happened has left an indelible memory on him and is something he thinks about every day."

"It is something that has had the most profound effect and will have the most profound, lasting effect on the defendant."