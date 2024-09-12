Police are continuing to hunt for suspects after a Leeds store was robbed at knifepoint

Police received a report at 8.42am on Monday morning (September 9) of a robbery at the Morrisons Daily store on South Parkway, Seacroft.

It was reported that a man armed with a knife stole cash from the tills. No one was physically harmed in the incident.

Now three days on West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that enquiries into the incident remain ongoing with no arrests having yet been made.

The suspect was described at the time as a white male, around 6ft 2in tall, wearing a balaclava and all black clothing.

Anyone with information that could assist the ongoing police investigation, is asked to contact Leeds District CID via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240490794.

Equally, information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.