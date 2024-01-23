South Elmsall shooting: Man arrested in connection with linked firearms incidents at homes in West Yorkshire
A man has been arrested as enquiries continue into three linked firearms incidents in West Yorkshire.
The 32-year-old has been arrested in connection with firearms discharges at a property on Langthwaite Lane, South Elmsall on January 18 and properties on Trueman Way and Wesley Street on January 21. He is currently in custody.
Two other men arrested in connection with the incident on Langthwaite Lane have been interviewed and released on bail.
The West Yorkshire Poolice Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are urging anyone with any information about any of these incidents to make contact by using 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240038362.
There continues to be an increased neighbourhood policing presence in the area to provide reassurance to the wider community.