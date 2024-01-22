Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives are investigating following two incidents in South Elmsall last night (Sunday, January 21) in which firearms have been discharged at residential properties.

These firearms discharges are being linked to an earlier incident on Thursday, January 18, at Langthwaite Lane, South Elmsall. All three incidents are being treated as targeted attacks.

Police received a report at 9.50pm last night that shots had been fired at a house on Trueman Way, South Elmsall. No one was injured in this incident.

A further report was received at 9.53pm, reporting an arson attack on a house on Wesley Street, South Elmsall. The house was occupied at the time, but all occupants were able to get out of the property safely. Evidence was later found that a firearm had also been discharged at this address.

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are linking these latest two incidents to an earlier firearms discharge last week.

“We understand that any use of firearms will cause concern in the wider community. In one of these incidents, accelerants have also been used to set the property on fire. These are being treated as targeted attacks and we have measures in place to safeguard the victims of these offences.

“It cannot be understated how seriously we treat incidents of this nature and specialist officers from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are conducting extensive enquiries to identify those responsible.

“Officers are conducting house-to-house enquiries, and we will have further reassurance patrols in place in the area. I would urge anyone who has witnessed anything suspicious or has any information about the people responsible for these incidents to please report this to us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information that could assist in the ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team by using the 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240038362.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.