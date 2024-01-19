South Elmsall shooting: Two men arrested after shot fired in Wakefield town and woman injured
Two men have been arrested after a woman was injured in a shooting in Wakefield.
It happened in Langthwaite Lane, South Elmsall, at about 8.50pm yesterday (Thursday January 18).
Suspects approached a property in a car and shot a firearm through a window. A woman inside suffered a minor injury to her arm.
Specialist police officers were sent to the property and have been conducting extensive enquires overnight.
Two men, aged 33 and 21, were later arrested on suspicion of firearms offences in connection with the incident and remain in police custody for questioning.
Detective Inspector Tom Hilyer, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Firearms offences are treated extremely seriously by West Yorkshire Police and we fully recognise the concern they cause in communities.
“Police have been conducting a wide range of enquiries and we have now arrested two men in connection with what took place.”
He added: “We are appealing for witnesses, and I would like to speak with anyone who saw suspicious behaviour outside the property on Langthwaite Lane, just before or after the shooting. It is believed suspects left the area in a car."
Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact HMET on 101 or online via the Live Chat referencing crime number 13240033242 .
“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”