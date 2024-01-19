Two men have been arrested after a woman was injured in a shooting in Wakefield.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It happened in Langthwaite Lane, South Elmsall, at about 8.50pm yesterday (Thursday January 18).

Suspects approached a property in a car and shot a firearm through a window. A woman inside suffered a minor injury to her arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specialist police officers were sent to the property and have been conducting extensive enquires overnight.

Two men, aged 33 and 21, were later arrested on suspicion of firearms offences in connection with the incident and remain in police custody for questioning.

Langthwaite Lane, South Elmsall, where the shooting took place (Photo by Google)

Detective Inspector Tom Hilyer, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Firearms offences are treated extremely seriously by West Yorkshire Police and we fully recognise the concern they cause in communities.

“Police have been conducting a wide range of enquiries and we have now arrested two men in connection with what took place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We are appealing for witnesses, and I would like to speak with anyone who saw suspicious behaviour outside the property on Langthwaite Lane, just before or after the shooting. It is believed suspects left the area in a car."

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact HMET on 101 or online via the Live Chat referencing crime number 13240033242 .