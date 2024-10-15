Somers Street, Leeds: Man wanted over serious assault outside The Warehouse nightclub as police release images
The victim, a man in his 30s, was assaulted from behind right outside the front of The Warehouse on Somers Street on August 25.
Police have issued CCTV footage of a man they want to identify in connection with the incident and are asking anyone who may be able to help identify him to step forward.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The offence took place between 11pm and 11.30pm after the victim, a man in his 30s, was assaulted from behind outside the front of the venue.
"He fell and suffered serious facial injuries which later required surgery.
"A number of enquiries have been ongoing into the incident over the past months by Leeds District CID."
Police are asking anyone who recognises the man pictured or who has any information or footage which could assist enquiries to contact Leeds District CID on 101 referencing crime number 13240485358, or online on www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.