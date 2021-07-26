The Warehouse: 14 photos take you back to legendary Leeds nightspot in 1991

The Warehouse launched in 1979 as a home for disco lovers, new romantics and the rave generation. These take you inside the legendary Somers Street venue in 1991 at a time when dance music ruled the roost. Each photo features a memory for former clubber Colin Mitchell who was a regular back in the day Fast forward to 2021 and a retro club night has been organised at The Warehouse on Friday, August 27, which aims to take revellers back more than 30 years to the glory days, a time many want to relive for just one night. The event will feature Dream Frequency kicking the night off with their live stage show as well as DJ sets from Rob Tissera, Tony Ross, Mark Holliday and Mark Alexander. For more details and ticket information CLICK HERE READ MORE: 17 Leeds nightspots you probably visited during the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook