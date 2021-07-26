Enjoy these photos from The Warehouse in 1991. PICS: Gaz Wright
The Warehouse: 14 photos take you back to legendary Leeds nightspot in 1991

It is the legendary city centre nightspot which became the epicentre of clubbing for a generation of revellers.

The Warehouse launched in 1979 as a home for disco lovers, new romantics and the rave generation. These take you inside the legendary Somers Street venue in 1991 at a time when dance music ruled the roost.

"The club scene was all brand new and had not been done before in Leeds," recalled Colin.

"It was all very underground but those who went were all on the same wavelength."

"The music had not hit then charts so it was all a secret. You could buy the records but they were hard to find."

"Clubing was for the cool kids. It was not known to the masses."

