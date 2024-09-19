Leeds city centre attack: Four women wanted over brutal assault of woman at The Warehouse nightclub

CCTV images have been issued of four women wanted over a violent assault in Leeds of another woman who was knocked unconscious and bitten.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman, was subjected to an assault both inside and outside The Warehouse nightclub on Somers Street, Leeds, in the early hours of August 11.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is believed that the victim was knocked unconscious during the incident and suffered a fractured arm, bruises and bite marks.

Do you recognise any of these women? They are wanted by police over a violent assault in Leeds | West Yorkshire Police

“Officers from Leeds District CID have been conducting extensive enquiries to identify those responsible for this assault, including reviewing CCTV in the vicinity.  

“As a result of these enquiries, they have identified images of four females who they would like to identify to speak to in connection with this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240439036.

The police spokesperson added: “Similarly, the females pictured are urged to make contact with police themselves to assist officers in their ongoing enquiries.”

If anyone wishes to provide information anonymously then they can do so by contacting independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or using their online contact form

