Smithson Street Rothwell: Two people charged with murder of man who died after 'disturbance' on Leeds street
Stephen Long, aged 48, and Cheryl Long, aged 46, both of Rothwell, have been remanded in custody and are due to appear before Leeds magistrates on Tuesday morning (March 12).
They have been changed in relation to the death of a 49-year-old man from Leeds who died in hospital after an incident on Smithson Street in Rothwell late on Saturday (March 9).
Officers were called to the scene by ambulance after the man was found following a "disturbance in the area", a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
The incident is being investigated by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who are asking anyone with information of footage that may assist in their investigation to contact them on 101 or by using the online Live Chat facility, quoting Operation Plusfort.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.