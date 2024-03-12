Smithson Street Rothwell: Two people charged with murder of man who died after 'disturbance' on Leeds street

Police have changed a man and a woman with murder after a man died in hospital after he was found injured on a Leeds street.
Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 12th Mar 2024, 07:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Stephen Long, aged 48, and Cheryl Long, aged 46, both of Rothwell, have been remanded in custody and are due to appear before Leeds magistrates on Tuesday morning (March 12).

They have been changed in relation to the death of a 49-year-old man from Leeds who died in hospital after an incident on Smithson Street in Rothwell late on Saturday (March 9).

A man and a woman from Rothwell have been charged with the murder of a 49-year-old man from Leeds who died in hospital on Saturday (March 9). Photo: James Hardisty.A man and a woman from Rothwell have been charged with the murder of a 49-year-old man from Leeds who died in hospital on Saturday (March 9). Photo: James Hardisty.
A man and a woman from Rothwell have been charged with the murder of a 49-year-old man from Leeds who died in hospital on Saturday (March 9). Photo: James Hardisty.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with YEP’s free emails

Officers were called to the scene by ambulance after the man was found following a "disturbance in the area", a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

The incident is being investigated by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who are asking anyone with information of footage that may assist in their investigation to contact them on 101 or by using the online Live Chat facility, quoting Operation Plusfort.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online. 

Related topics:PoliceLeedsRothwellHospitalWest Yorkshire Police