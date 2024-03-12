Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stephen Long, aged 48, and Cheryl Long, aged 46, both of Rothwell, have been remanded in custody and are due to appear before Leeds magistrates on Tuesday morning (March 12).

They have been changed in relation to the death of a 49-year-old man from Leeds who died in hospital after an incident on Smithson Street in Rothwell late on Saturday (March 9).

A man and a woman from Rothwell have been charged with the murder of a 49-year-old man from Leeds who died in hospital on Saturday (March 9). Photo: James Hardisty.

The incident is being investigated by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who are asking anyone with information of footage that may assist in their investigation to contact them on 101 or by using the online Live Chat facility, quoting Operation Plusfort.