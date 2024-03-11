Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It comes after a man died following an incident in Rothwell over the weekend.

Officers have been seen in the town as enquiries continue.

Here is everything we know so far -

What happened?

Police were notified by the ambulance service that a man in his 40s was receiving medical assistance and that he was taken to hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The force said that enquiries have established there was a "disturbance in the area" before the man needed medical attention.

Where did it happen?

The incident was reported on Smithson Street in Rothwell.

A "heavy police presence" has been reported in Rothwell after police launched a murder investigation. Photo: James Hardisty.

When was it reported?

Police were notified at around 10pm on Saturday (March 9).

Have there been any arrests?

A 48-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They were still in custody this morning.

What have people said?

Coun Stewart Golton represents the Rothwell ward at Leeds City Council.

He said: "There has been a heavier police presence than normal. That's because the incident is still being investigated."

Coun Golton, who is the leader of the Liberal Democrats in the city, added that it is not common to see the level of police activity reported over the weekend in the town.

How can I share information with the police?

A murder investigation has been launched as West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team continues an appeal for witnesses to come forward. Information can be reported by calling 101, or by using the online livechat function, quoting Operation Plusfort.