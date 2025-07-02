An armed police operation brought parts of Leeds to a standstill after reports a man was seen with a weapon.

Officers were deployed to a suburb in the city after they were told about the incident.

An arrest was made on Cherry Row, Burmantofts. | Simon Hulme

The call came in shortly after 4pm on Sunday (June 30), prompting a swift police response.

Here’s everything we know so far -

What happened?

Armed police responded to the incident yesterday.

On arrival, they discovered a man with a minor head injury. Details around how he was injured have not yet been confirmed.

Where did this happen?

The initial reports centred around the Sheepscar area of Leeds, just north of the city centre.

Officers later moved in on Cherry Row in nearby Burmantofts, where a suspect was located.

Has anyone been arrested?

A man was arrested shortly after the incident.

He was found on Cherry Row and taken into custody on suspicion of a public order offence and Section 47 assault.

What did police say?

In a statement, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly after 4pm yesterday police were called to reports of a man seen with a weapon in the Sheepscar area of Leeds.

“Armed officers were deployed to the scene and found that one man had suffered a minor head injury.

“A man was arrested a short time later on Cherry Row, Burmantofts on suspicion of a public order offence and Section 47 assault.”

In an update this morning (July 2), a spokesperson said: “The man arrested on Monday has since been further arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and has been released on bail whilst investigations continue.”